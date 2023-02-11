Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) Receives $11.17 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.67.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on HOOD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $12.50 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. Citigroup lowered shares of Robinhood Markets from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th.

Get Robinhood Markets alerts:

Robinhood Markets Stock Performance

Shares of HOOD opened at $9.98 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.85 billion, a PE ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.77. Robinhood Markets has a twelve month low of $6.81 and a twelve month high of $16.49.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Robinhood Markets ( NASDAQ:HOOD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $380.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.16 million. Robinhood Markets had a negative net margin of 131.63% and a negative return on equity of 8.37%. Robinhood Markets’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.49) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Robinhood Markets will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.77, for a total value of $122,125.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 333,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,253,693.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.77, for a total transaction of $122,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 333,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,253,693.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 83,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.36, for a total transaction of $780,006.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,327,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,429,480.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 512,814 shares of company stock worth $4,788,986 over the last three months. Insiders own 15.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Robinhood Markets

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 103,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets in the 4th quarter worth $1,547,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Robinhood Markets by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 77,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 20,779 shares during the period. Finally, Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. bought a new position in Robinhood Markets during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,616,000. 58.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Robinhood Markets

(Get Rating)

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron's, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; lists and alerts, which allow users to create custom watchlists and alerts to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services; and offers First trade recommendations to all new customers who have yet to place a trade.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Robinhood Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robinhood Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.