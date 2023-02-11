Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) Forecasted to Post FY2023 Earnings of ($5.79) Per Share

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink boosted their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 7th. SVB Leerink analyst A. Berens now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($5.79) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($5.98). The consensus estimate for Agios Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($6.52) per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Agios Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($1.58) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($5.22) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($4.40) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($2.74) EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on AGIO. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $17.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.25.

Agios Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $28.52 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.41. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $16.75 and a 1-year high of $34.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.29 and a beta of 0.92.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGIO. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,411,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $23,738,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $21,982,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 635.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 476,013 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,553,000 after purchasing an additional 411,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,362,000.

In related news, Director David P. Schenkein sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.85, for a total transaction of $577,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 117,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,400,809.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company engaged in the discovery and development of novel investigational medicines to treat cancer and rare genetic diseases. It focuses on diseases that are directly caused by changes in genes or chromosomes, often passed from one generation to the next.

