A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. to Post FY2023 Earnings of $8.32 Per Share, Northland Capmk Forecasts (NASDAQ:AMRK)

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRKGet Rating) – Equities research analysts at Northland Capmk reduced their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for A-Mark Precious Metals in a report issued on Tuesday, February 7th. Northland Capmk analyst G. Gibas now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $8.32 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $9.02. The consensus estimate for A-Mark Precious Metals’ current full-year earnings is $8.05 per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. B. Riley initiated coverage on A-Mark Precious Metals in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Northland Securities cut their price target on A-Mark Precious Metals from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com cut A-Mark Precious Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ AMRK opened at $29.45 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. A-Mark Precious Metals has a twelve month low of $23.71 and a twelve month high of $44.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.45. The stock has a market cap of $690.60 million, a P/E ratio of 4.73 and a beta of -0.09.

A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRKGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.65. A-Mark Precious Metals had a return on equity of 41.50% and a net margin of 1.90%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 16th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 12th. A-Mark Precious Metals’s payout ratio is 12.84%.

In other A-Mark Precious Metals news, President Thor Gjerdrum sold 4,082 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $163,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 31,770 shares in the company, valued at $1,270,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, President Thor Gjerdrum sold 4,082 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $163,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 31,770 shares in the company, valued at $1,270,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Gregory N. Roberts sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.48, for a total value of $487,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $916,000.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 19,133 shares of company stock worth $652,455. 23.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 2.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 931,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,437,000 after buying an additional 18,159 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in A-Mark Precious Metals by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 762,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,475,000 after purchasing an additional 50,567 shares in the last quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC increased its position in A-Mark Precious Metals by 171.0% during the 2nd quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC now owns 749,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,165,000 after purchasing an additional 472,807 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Asset Management LLC increased its position in A-Mark Precious Metals by 111.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Asset Management LLC now owns 540,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,415,000 after purchasing an additional 285,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in A-Mark Precious Metals by 67.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 403,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,456,000 after purchasing an additional 163,092 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.03% of the company’s stock.

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc engages in the trading of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Trading and Ancillary Services, Secured Lending, and Direct-to-Consumer. The Wholesale Trading and Ancillary Services segment offers gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powder, wafers, grain, ingots, and coins.

