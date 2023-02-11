Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Fiserv, Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:FISV)

Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) – Analysts at William Blair lowered their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for Fiserv in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 7th. William Blair analyst C. Kennedy now forecasts that the business services provider will earn $1.74 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.78. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Fiserv’s current full-year earnings is $7.31 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Fiserv’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.87 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.70 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.99 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.12 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $2.40 EPS.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $123.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $109.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.05.

Fiserv Stock Performance

FISV stock opened at $115.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $73.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.50, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.41. Fiserv has a one year low of $87.03 and a one year high of $117.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.91. The business had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 13.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,458 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 4,651 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Bank lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 16,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. now owns 3,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 4,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total transaction of $405,240.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 99,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,039,213.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 2,937 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total transaction of $308,473.11. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 202,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,288,110.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total transaction of $405,240.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 99,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,039,213.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,751,044 shares of company stock worth $178,560,418. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Fiserv

(Get Rating)

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.