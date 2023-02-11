Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of XPO Put Options (NYSE:XPO)

XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Traders bought 7,617 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 284% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,985 put options.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of XPO from $70.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of XPO in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of XPO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Bank of America lowered XPO from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on XPO from $79.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, XPO presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.59.

XPO opened at $35.22 on Friday. XPO has a 12 month low of $24.51 and a 12 month high of $46.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.11, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.34.

XPO ( NYSE:XPO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The transportation company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. XPO had a return on equity of 37.42% and a net margin of 5.75%. XPO’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that XPO will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its position in XPO by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 16,557 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in XPO by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 25,951 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of XPO by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,017 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of XPO by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,152 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of XPO by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 5,836 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. 89.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XPO, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services. It operates through the North American LTL and Brokerage and Other Services segments. The North American LTL segment includes cross-border U.S. service to and from Mexico and Canada, as well as intra-Canada service. The Brokerage and Other Services segment is involved in last mile logistics for heavy goods sold through e-commerce, omnichannel retail, and direct-to-consumer channels.

