Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) PT Lowered to $43.00

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Morgan Stanley from $44.00 to $43.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ARMK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Aramark from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Aramark in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet raised Aramark from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on Aramark in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Aramark from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $42.63.

Aramark Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ARMK opened at $38.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.02 billion, a PE ratio of 44.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.65. Aramark has a 1 year low of $28.74 and a 1 year high of $45.72.

Aramark Dividend Announcement

Aramark ( NYSE:ARMK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. Aramark had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 1.33%. The business’s revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Aramark will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 21st. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.57%.

Insider Activity at Aramark

In related news, EVP Lynn Mckee sold 30,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.46, for a total value of $1,308,489.82. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 281,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,961,576.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Aramark news, SVP Lauren A. Harrington sold 9,452 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.48, for a total transaction of $401,520.96. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 64,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,723,222.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lynn Mckee sold 30,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.46, for a total value of $1,308,489.82. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 281,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,961,576.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 11.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aramark

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Aramark during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aramark in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aramark in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aramark by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aramark by 152.7% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,521 shares during the last quarter.

About Aramark

Aramark engages in the provision of food, facilities, and uniform services. It operates through the following segments: Food and Support Services United States (FSS United States), Food and Support Services International (FSS International), and Uniform and Career Apparel (Uniform). The FSS United States segment offers food, hospitality and facility services for school districts, colleges and universities, healthcare facilities, businesses, sports, entertainment and recreational venues, conference and convention centers, national and state parks, and correctional institutions.

