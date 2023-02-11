Comparing Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni (OTCMKTS:TERRF) and Verbund (OTCMKTS:OEZVY)

Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni (OTCMKTS:TERRF – Get Rating) and Verbund (OTCMKTS:OEZVY – Get Rating) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

20.2% of Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni and Verbund’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni N/A N/A N/A Verbund N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni 1 4 1 0 2.00 Verbund 0 5 4 0 2.44

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni and Verbund, as provided by MarketBeat.

Verbund has a consensus target price of $88.00, suggesting a potential upside of 432.04%. Given Verbund’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Verbund is more favorable than Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni.

Dividends

Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni pays an annual dividend of $0.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Verbund pays an annual dividend of $0.13 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni pays out 61.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Verbund pays out 130.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni and Verbund’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni N/A N/A N/A $0.26 30.68 Verbund N/A N/A N/A $0.10 165.40

Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Verbund, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

About Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni

(Get Rating)

Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity transmission and dispatching activities in Italy, Euro-area countries, and internationally. The company operates through Regulated, Non-Regulated, and International segments. It is involved in the planning, development, management, operation, and maintenance of national transmission grid, electricity infrastructures, and high-voltage infrastructures. The company also offers telecommunications systems and equipment, connectivity services, energy solutions, and operation and maintenance services. In addition, it designs, produces, commercializes, and repairs power transformers for electricity transmission and distribution grids, industrial transformers for the steel and metals industries, and special transformers for convertors used in electrochemical production; designs, produces, and supplies marine and terrestrial cables; implements and develops renewable energy projects; and undertakes private interconnector projects, as well as owns the national transmission grid. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Rome, Italy.

About Verbund

(Get Rating)

VERBUND AG, together with its subsidiaries, generates, trades, and sells electricity to energy exchanges, traders, electric utilities and industrial companies, and households and commercial customers in Austria and internationally. It operates through Hydro, New Renewables, Sales, Grid, and All Other segments. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated hydropower plants with a capacity of 8,307 megawatts (MW); wind farms with a capacity of 418 MW; solar farms with a capacity of 3 MW; and thermal power plants with an electrical capacity of 1,013 MW. It also operates electricity transmission network in Austria, as well as long-distance gas pipeline and gas distribution network; trades and sells gas; and provides energy-related services. The company was formerly known as Österreichische Elektrizitätswirtschafts- Aktiengesellschaft and changed its name to VERBUND AG in 2010. VERBUND AG was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in Vienna, Austria.

