Contrasting Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY) & Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC)

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC – Get Rating) and Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, risk, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Westamerica Bancorporation and Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ), as provided by MarketBeat.

Get Westamerica Bancorporation alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Westamerica Bancorporation 0 0 1 0 3.00 Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) 2 2 3 0 2.14

Westamerica Bancorporation presently has a consensus target price of $69.00, suggesting a potential upside of 22.19%. Given Westamerica Bancorporation’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Westamerica Bancorporation is more favorable than Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ).

Dividends

Profitability

Westamerica Bancorporation pays an annual dividend of $1.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) pays an annual dividend of $0.19 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. Westamerica Bancorporation pays out 37.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) pays out 34.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

This table compares Westamerica Bancorporation and Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Westamerica Bancorporation 45.73% 19.84% 1.70% Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) 33.03% 10.93% 0.56%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

76.7% of Westamerica Bancorporation shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) shares are held by institutional investors. 4.2% of Westamerica Bancorporation shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Westamerica Bancorporation has a beta of 0.64, meaning that its stock price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) has a beta of 0.82, meaning that its stock price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Westamerica Bancorporation and Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ)’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Westamerica Bancorporation $266.88 million 5.69 $122.03 million $4.53 12.47 Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) $5.80 billion 3.30 $2.28 billion $0.55 8.78

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) has higher revenue and earnings than Westamerica Bancorporation. Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Westamerica Bancorporation, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Westamerica Bancorporation beats Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Westamerica Bancorporation

(Get Rating)

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company. It provides range of banking services to individual and corporate customers in Northern and Central California. It offers loans and lines of credit, online services, mobile banking, checking, savings, credit cards, cash management, overdraft services, merchant services, professional banking, bank owned property, preventing business loans, payroll services, and trust services. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in San Rafael, CA.

About Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ)

(Get Rating)

Svenska Handelsbanken AB engages in the provision of financial and banking services. It operates through the following segments: Sweden, United Kingdom, Denmark, Finland, Norway, The Netherlands, Capital Markets, and Others. The Capital Markets segment refers to the investment bank, including securities trading, and investment advisory services. The company was founded in 1871 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

Receive News & Ratings for Westamerica Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westamerica Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.