Analyzing International Bancshares (NASDAQ:IBOC) and Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY)

International Bancshares (NASDAQ:IBOC – Get Rating) and Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares International Bancshares and Central Valley Community Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio International Bancshares $620.43 million 4.65 $253.92 million N/A N/A Central Valley Community Bancorp $88.04 million 3.39 $26.65 million $2.27 11.22

International Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than Central Valley Community Bancorp.

Risk & Volatility

Analyst Ratings

International Bancshares has a beta of 1.02, indicating that its share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Central Valley Community Bancorp has a beta of 0.82, indicating that its share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for International Bancshares and Central Valley Community Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score International Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A Central Valley Community Bancorp 0 0 1 0 3.00

Central Valley Community Bancorp has a consensus target price of $20.00, indicating a potential downside of 21.48%. Given Central Valley Community Bancorp’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Central Valley Community Bancorp is more favorable than International Bancshares.

Profitability

This table compares International Bancshares and Central Valley Community Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets International Bancshares 39.62% 11.82% 1.56% Central Valley Community Bancorp 30.26% 15.35% 1.11%

Dividends

International Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Central Valley Community Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Central Valley Community Bancorp pays out 21.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

65.4% of International Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.2% of Central Valley Community Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 14.6% of International Bancshares shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 15.1% of Central Valley Community Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

International Bancshares beats Central Valley Community Bancorp on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About International Bancshares

International Bancshares Corp. is a financial holding company, which provides banking services for commercial, consumer, and international customers of South, Central, and Southeast Texas and the State of Oklahoma. It engages in the business of banking, including the acceptance of checking and savings deposits and the making of commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile and other installment and term loans. It also offers other related services, such as credit cards, travelers’ checks, safety deposit, collection, notary public, escrow, drive-up and walk-up facilities and other customary banking services. The company was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Laredo, TX.

About Central Valley Community Bancorp

Central Valley Community Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of business and personal banking, and wealth management services. It operates through the following portfolio: commercial, real estate, and consumer. The commercial portfolio includes commercial and industrial loans, and agricultural production. The real estate portfolio consists of owner-occupied commercial real estate, land and construction loans, agricultural, investor commercial real estate loans, and others. The consumer portfolio covers equity loans and lines of credit, and installment and other consumer loans. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Fresno, CA.

