Chemring Group (OTC:CMGMF) & Thales (OTCMKTS:THLEF) Head to Head Survey

Chemring Group (OTC:CMGMF – Get Rating) and Thales (OTCMKTS:THLEF – Get Rating) are both industrials companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, risk and earnings.

Dividends

Chemring Group pays an annual dividend of C$0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Thales pays an annual dividend of $1.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. Chemring Group pays out -6.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Thales pays out 27.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Chemring Group is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Chemring Group and Thales, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chemring Group 1 0 0 0 1.00 Thales 0 2 3 0 2.60

Profitability

Thales has a consensus price target of $125.00, indicating a potential downside of 7.92%. Given Thales’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Thales is more favorable than Chemring Group.

This table compares Chemring Group and Thales’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chemring Group N/A N/A N/A Thales N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Chemring Group and Thales’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chemring Group N/A N/A N/A C($0.60) -5.71 Thales N/A N/A N/A $4.07 33.39

Chemring Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Thales, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

60.7% of Chemring Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.8% of Thales shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Thales beats Chemring Group on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Chemring Group

Chemring Group PLC supplies countermeasures, sensors, and energetic solutions to aerospace, defense, and security industries in the United States, the United Kingdom, Norway, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Sensors & Information and Countermeasures & Energetics. The Sensors & Information segment develops and manufactures electronic countermeasures; chemical and biological threat detection equipment; and explosive hazard detection equipment, as well as provides consulting and technology services to solve security-critical issues. The Countermeasures & Energetics segment offers expendable countermeasures for air, sea, and land platforms; cartridge/propellant actuated devices; pyrotechnic devices for satellite launch and deployment; missile components; separation sub-systems; actuators; and energetic materials, as well as aircrew egress and safety systems. Chemring Group PLC was incorporated in 1905 and is headquartered in Romsey, the United Kingdom.

About Thales

Thales S.A. provides various solutions for civilian and military customers in the aeronautics, space, defense, security, ground transportation, and digital security markets worldwide. It operates through Aerospace, Transport, Defence & Security, and Digital Identity & Security segments. The company offers communications, command, and control systems; mission services and support; protection and mission/combat systems; surveillance, detection, and intelligence systems; training and simulation solutions for air, land, naval, and joint forces; and digital identity and security solutions. It also provides air traffic management solutions; flight decks and avionics equipment and functions; in-flight entertainment and connectivity systems and services; electrical systems; aerospace training solutions; navigation solutions; support and services for avionics equipment; and vision systems. In addition, the company designs, operates, and delivers satellite-based systems for telecommunications, navigation, earth observation, environmental management, exploration, and science and orbital infrastructures; signaling, communications and supervision, and fare collection management systems and related services; cybersecurity and railway digitalization systems; and main line rail, and urban and intermodal mobility solutions. Further, it provides solutions for various markets and applications, including radiology, radio frequency, microwave sources, training and simulation solutions, lasers, and microelectronics solutions for science, industry, space, defense, automotive, railways, and energy conversion platforms. Thales S.A. has a strategic agreement with Google LLC. The company was formerly known as Thomson-CSF and changed its name to Thales S.A. in 2000. Thales S.A. was founded in 1893 and is headquartered in Courbevoie, France.

