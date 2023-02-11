Head to Head Survey: Graphite Bio (NASDAQ:GRPH) vs. argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX)

Graphite Bio (NASDAQ:GRPH – Get Rating) and argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Graphite Bio and argenx’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Graphite Bio alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Graphite Bio N/A -27.25% -25.97% argenx -295.08% -66.04% -59.60%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Graphite Bio and argenx, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Graphite Bio 0 6 1 0 2.14 argenx 0 1 14 0 2.93

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Graphite Bio currently has a consensus target price of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 212.50%. argenx has a consensus target price of $453.23, indicating a potential upside of 21.71%. Given Graphite Bio’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Graphite Bio is more favorable than argenx.

52.5% of Graphite Bio shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.3% of argenx shares are held by institutional investors. 38.5% of Graphite Bio shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.4% of argenx shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Graphite Bio and argenx’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Graphite Bio N/A N/A -$70.76 million ($1.76) -1.27 argenx $539.42 million 38.25 -$408.27 million ($17.19) -21.66

Graphite Bio has higher earnings, but lower revenue than argenx. argenx is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Graphite Bio, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Graphite Bio has a beta of 0.11, indicating that its stock price is 89% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, argenx has a beta of 0.73, indicating that its stock price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Graphite Bio beats argenx on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Graphite Bio

(Get Rating)

Graphite Bio, Inc., a clinical-stage gene editing company, engages in developing therapies for serious and life-threatening diseases in the United States. It offers GPH101, a gene-edited autologous hematopoietic stem cell product candidate to directly correct the mutation that causes sickle cell disease and restore normal adult hemoglobin expression; GPH201 for the treatment of X-linked severe combined immunodeficiency syndrome; and GPH301, a product candidate for the treatment of Gaucher disease, a genetic disorder that results in a deficiency in the glucocerebrosidase enzyme. The company was formerly known as Integral Medicines, Inc., and changed its name to Graphite Bio, Inc. in August 2020. Graphite Bio, Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

About argenx

(Get Rating)

argenx SE operates as a global immunology company committed to improving the lives of people suffering from severe autoimmune diseases. It operates from the Netherlands, Belgium, the United States of America, Japan, Switzerland, Germany and France. The firm partnering with academic researchers through its Immunology Innovation Program (IIP), argenx aims to translate immunology breakthroughs into a world-class portfolio of novel antibody-based medicines. It evaluates efgartigimod in multiple serious autoimmune diseases and advancing several earlier stage experimental medicines within its therapeutic franchises. The company was founded by Hans J. W. de Haard, Torsten Dreier, and Tim van Hauwermeiren in 2008 and is headquartered in Breda, the Netherlands.

Receive News & Ratings for Graphite Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graphite Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.