Financial Contrast: EMAV (OTCMKTS:EMAV) and Volcon (NASDAQ:VLCN)

Volcon (NASDAQ:VLCN – Get Rating) and EMAV (OTCMKTS:EMAV – Get Rating) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Volcon has a beta of 0.63, suggesting that its share price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, EMAV has a beta of 0.74, suggesting that its share price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Volcon and EMAV’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Volcon $450,000.00 88.31 -$40.13 million N/A N/A EMAV N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Profitability

EMAV has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Volcon.

This table compares Volcon and EMAV’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Volcon -988.41% -416.47% -203.73% EMAV N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Volcon and EMAV, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Volcon 0 0 1 0 3.00 EMAV 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volcon presently has a consensus target price of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 268.10%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

4.2% of Volcon shares are held by institutional investors. 41.1% of Volcon shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

About Volcon

Volcon, Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells electric off road powersport vehicles in the United States and Latin America. It provides electric two and four-wheel motorcycles, and utility terrain vehicles through its dealers. The company also offers a line of upgrades and accessories. Its products are designed for family off-road adventures, and work on the farm and fun transport around private land applications. The company was formerly known as Frog ePowersports, Inc. and changed its name to Volcon, Inc. in October 2020. Volcon, Inc. was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Round Rock, Texas.

About EMAV

EMAV Holdings, Inc., a development stage company, operates as an electric motors and vehicles company. It intends to design, assemble, and sell premium electric rugged sport adventure vehicles. The company also seeks to provide commercial electric vehicles, including EMAV power stations, and fleet, delivery, and multi-purpose vehicles for commercial applications, as well as for the military, homeland protection, civil, and law enforcement markets. EMAV Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is based in Irvine, California.

