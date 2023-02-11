Analyzing TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) and Riverdale Oil and Gas (OTCMKTS:RVDO)

TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI – Get Rating) and Riverdale Oil and Gas (OTCMKTS:RVDO – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.

Risk & Volatility

TETRA Technologies has a beta of 2.56, suggesting that its share price is 156% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Riverdale Oil and Gas has a beta of -8.49, suggesting that its share price is 949% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for TETRA Technologies and Riverdale Oil and Gas, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TETRA Technologies 0 0 2 0 3.00 Riverdale Oil and Gas 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

TETRA Technologies currently has a consensus price target of $7.33, indicating a potential upside of 84.72%. Given TETRA Technologies’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe TETRA Technologies is more favorable than Riverdale Oil and Gas.

This table compares TETRA Technologies and Riverdale Oil and Gas’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TETRA Technologies 1.66% 16.11% 4.07% Riverdale Oil and Gas N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares TETRA Technologies and Riverdale Oil and Gas’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TETRA Technologies $388.27 million 1.32 $103.33 million $0.06 66.17 Riverdale Oil and Gas N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

TETRA Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Riverdale Oil and Gas.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

59.6% of TETRA Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 4.4% of TETRA Technologies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 28.1% of Riverdale Oil and Gas shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

TETRA Technologies beats Riverdale Oil and Gas on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TETRA Technologies

TETRA Technologies, Inc. is a geographically diversified oil and gas services company, which engages in the completion of fluids and associated products and services. It operates through the following segments: Completion Fluids and Products, and Water and Flowback Services. The Completion Fluids and Products division manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry. The Water and Flowback Services division provides onshore oil and gas operators with comprehensive water management services. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

About Riverdale Oil and Gas

Riverdale Oil and Gas Corporation produces oil and gas in the United States. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

