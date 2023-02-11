Comparing Clikia (OTCMKTS:CLKA) & Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP)

Clikia (OTCMKTS:CLKA – Get Rating) and Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Rating) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

95.7% of Tripadvisor shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.0% of Tripadvisor shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get Clikia alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Clikia and Tripadvisor, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Clikia 0 0 0 0 N/A Tripadvisor 4 5 2 0 1.82

Earnings and Valuation

Tripadvisor has a consensus price target of $25.43, indicating a potential upside of 5.69%. Given Tripadvisor’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Tripadvisor is more favorable than Clikia.

This table compares Clikia and Tripadvisor’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Clikia N/A N/A -$540,000.00 N/A N/A Tripadvisor $902.00 million 3.75 -$148.00 million ($0.07) -343.71

Clikia has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Tripadvisor.

Profitability

This table compares Clikia and Tripadvisor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Clikia N/A N/A N/A Tripadvisor -0.51% -0.86% -0.28%

Volatility & Risk

Clikia has a beta of 3, meaning that its share price is 200% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tripadvisor has a beta of 1.35, meaning that its share price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500.

About Clikia

(Get Rating)

Clikia Corp., through its subsidiary, Maison Luxe LLC, engages in retailing luxury goods. It primarily focuses on offering fine timepieces and jewelry on wholesale and business-to-consumer basis. The company is based in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

About Tripadvisor

(Get Rating)

TripAdvisor, Inc. is an online travel company, which owns and operates a portfolio of online travel brands. It operates through the following segments: Hotels, Media & Platform, and Experiences & Dining. The Hotels, Media and Platform segment provides contextually-relevant booking links to travel partners on websites. The Experiences and Dining segment provides information and services that allow consumers to research and book activities and attractions in popular travel destinations both through Viator, website and mobile apps. The company was founded by Nicholas Shanny and Stephen Kaufer in February 2000 and is headquartered in Needham, MA.

Receive News & Ratings for Clikia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clikia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.