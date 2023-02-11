Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) Given New $37.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSATGet Rating) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Viasat from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Raymond James lowered Viasat from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. William Blair downgraded Viasat from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Viasat from $47.50 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $54.00.

VSAT stock opened at $30.80 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.10. Viasat has a twelve month low of $25.38 and a twelve month high of $52.72. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.47 and a beta of 1.27.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSATGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($1.19). Viasat had a negative return on equity of 6.39% and a negative net margin of 5.23%. The company had revenue of $656.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $757.08 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Viasat will post -1.81 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Keven K. Lippert sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.90, for a total transaction of $90,475.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $404,341. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Viasat during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Viasat by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,313 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Viasat in the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Viasat by 522.5% during the 2nd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,606 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Viasat in the 1st quarter valued at about $85,000. 82.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ViaSat, Inc provides communications technologies and services. It operates through following segments: Satellite Services, Commercial Networks and Government Systems. The Satellite Services segment provides satellite-based high-speed broadband services with multiple applications to consumers, enterprises, and mobile broadband customers (including commercial airlines and maritime vessels) both in the United States and abroad.

