Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Western Digital from a neutral rating to a sell rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Western Digital from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Benchmark upgraded Western Digital from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Western Digital from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on Western Digital from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $50.40.

Get Western Digital alerts:

Western Digital Stock Performance

NASDAQ WDC opened at $43.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.73 billion, a PE ratio of -148.31 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.67. Western Digital has a 1-year low of $29.73 and a 1-year high of $63.26.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western Digital

Western Digital ( NASDAQ:WDC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The data storage provider reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. Western Digital had a positive return on equity of 5.78% and a negative net margin of 0.59%. Western Digital’s revenue was down 35.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Western Digital will post -4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Western Digital by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 117,446 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $5,170,000 after purchasing an additional 7,401 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Western Digital by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 87,333 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $3,915,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Western Digital by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 230,959 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $7,518,000 after acquiring an additional 2,423 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in Western Digital by 242.0% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 275,377 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $12,346,000 after acquiring an additional 194,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Western Digital by 37.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 41,225 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after acquiring an additional 11,124 shares during the last quarter. 85.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Western Digital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Western Digital Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the Flash and Hard Disk Drive segments. The Flash segment represents flash-based data storage devices. The Hard Disk Drive segment provides hard disk storage solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.