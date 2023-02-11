Analysts Issue Forecasts for Mueller Water Products, Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:MWA)

Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA – Get Rating) – Research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for Mueller Water Products in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 8th. DA Davidson analyst B. Thielman expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Mueller Water Products’ current full-year earnings is $0.64 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Mueller Water Products’ FY2024 earnings at $0.76 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet raised Mueller Water Products from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com raised Mueller Water Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Mueller Water Products from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Mueller Water Products from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Mueller Water Products from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mueller Water Products has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.67.

Mueller Water Products Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE MWA opened at $13.76 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Mueller Water Products has a 1-year low of $9.90 and a 1-year high of $14.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.98, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.34.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.06. Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 13.00% and a net margin of 6.18%. The firm had revenue of $314.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $288.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Mueller Water Products Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.061 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mueller Water Products

In other Mueller Water Products news, Director Michael T. Tokarz sold 4,189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.34, for a total transaction of $47,503.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 376,499 shares in the company, valued at $4,269,498.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Mueller Water Products news, Director Michael T. Tokarz sold 4,189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.34, for a total transaction of $47,503.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 376,499 shares in the company, valued at $4,269,498.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lydia W. Thomas sold 12,578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total value of $147,539.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 115,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,356,199.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Mueller Water Products

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MWA. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mueller Water Products in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 480.6% in the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 3,340 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 22.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the period. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Mueller Water Products in the third quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Mueller Water Products in the second quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.75% of the company’s stock.

Mueller Water Products Company Profile

Mueller Water Products, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of products used in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water. It operates through the Water Flow Solutions and Water Management Solutions segments. The Water Flow Solutions segment includes iron gate valves, specialty valves, and service brass products.

Featured Articles

