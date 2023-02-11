Brokerages Set MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) Price Target at $15.75

Shares of MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.75.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays cut MGIC Investment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of MGIC Investment in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com lowered MGIC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Compass Point lowered MGIC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $14.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th.

MGIC Investment stock opened at $13.92 on Friday. MGIC Investment has a one year low of $11.38 and a one year high of $16.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.62. The company has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.37.

MGIC Investment ( NYSE:MTG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 73.79%. The company had revenue of $292.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. MGIC Investment’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that MGIC Investment will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. MGIC Investment’s payout ratio is currently 14.34%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MGIC Investment in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MGIC Investment during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,786 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MGIC Investment during the third quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 71.5% during the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,374 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,491 shares during the period. 96.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MGIC Investment Corp. is a private mortgage insurer that serves lenders throughout the United States, and Puerto Rico. It also provides lenders with underwriting and other services and products related to home mortgage lending through its subsidiaries, such as Mortgage Guaranty Insurance Corp. and MGIC Indemnity Corp.

