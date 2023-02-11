Weatherford International’s (WFRD) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has a $70.00 target price on the stock.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Weatherford International from $49.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Weatherford International from $38.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd.
Weatherford International Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:WFRD opened at $66.88 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.49 and a 200 day moving average of $39.38. The stock has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 209.00 and a beta of 0.96. Weatherford International has a 12 month low of $16.96 and a 12 month high of $67.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.01.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Weatherford International
About Weatherford International
Weatherford International plc provides equipment and services to the oil and natural gas exploration and production industry. It operates through three segments: Drilling and Evaluation, Well Construction and Completions & Production and Intervention. The Drilling and Evaluation offers managed pressure drilling, drilling services, wire line and drilling fluids.
