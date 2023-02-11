Weatherford International’s (WFRD) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has a $70.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Weatherford International from $49.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Weatherford International from $38.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

Weatherford International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WFRD opened at $66.88 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.49 and a 200 day moving average of $39.38. The stock has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 209.00 and a beta of 0.96. Weatherford International has a 12 month low of $16.96 and a 12 month high of $67.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.01.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Weatherford International

About Weatherford International

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WFRD. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Weatherford International by 210.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 106,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,448,000 after acquiring an additional 72,539 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Weatherford International by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Weatherford International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $593,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Weatherford International by 1,231.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 8,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Weatherford International by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 8,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. 95.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Weatherford International plc provides equipment and services to the oil and natural gas exploration and production industry. It operates through three segments: Drilling and Evaluation, Well Construction and Completions & Production and Intervention. The Drilling and Evaluation offers managed pressure drilling, drilling services, wire line and drilling fluids.

