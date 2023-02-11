Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.42.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DK shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Delek US from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Delek US from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Delek US from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Delek US from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Mizuho downgraded shares of Delek US from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th.

NYSE DK opened at $26.86 on Monday. Delek US has a fifty-two week low of $16.47 and a fifty-two week high of $35.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Delek US by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 97,144 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,623,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its position in Delek US by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 26,961 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 2,893 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P increased its position in Delek US by 55.1% in the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 20,730 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 7,361 shares in the last quarter. AXQ Capital LP acquired a new stake in Delek US in the 4th quarter valued at about $268,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Delek US by 94.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,749 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 4,260 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in petroleum refining, and the transportation, storage, and wholesale distribution of crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Logistics, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of transportation motor fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel and aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products.

