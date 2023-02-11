WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) Now Covered by William Blair

William Blair started coverage on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for WillScot Mobile Mini’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.38 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.45 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.52 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.76 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $45.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $53.00.

Shares of WSC opened at $50.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.81. WillScot Mobile Mini has a 1-year low of $30.52 and a 1-year high of $51.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.94.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WSC. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular and portable storage services. The firm offers furniture rental, transportation and logistics, storage & facilities services and commercial real estate services. It offers turnkey office space and storage solutions for temporary applications in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, health care, government, transportation, security and energy sectors.

