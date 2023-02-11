WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) Now Covered by William Blair

William Blair started coverage on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for WillScot Mobile Mini’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.38 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.45 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.52 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.76 EPS.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $45.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $53.00.
WillScot Mobile Mini Trading Down 0.3 %
Shares of WSC opened at $50.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.81. WillScot Mobile Mini has a 1-year low of $30.52 and a 1-year high of $51.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.94.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About WillScot Mobile Mini
WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular and portable storage services. The firm offers furniture rental, transportation and logistics, storage & facilities services and commercial real estate services. It offers turnkey office space and storage solutions for temporary applications in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, health care, government, transportation, security and energy sectors.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on WillScot Mobile Mini (WSC)
- Will Snowflake Have Tough Sledding, Trying To Keep Rally Alive?
- The Bottom Is In For Cloudflare Stock
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Microsoft-Activision Blizzard Merger: Navigating Risk and Reward
- Wall Street Says These 3 Stocks Will Grow Earnings In 2023
Receive News & Ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.