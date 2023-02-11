Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Receives $239.00 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-five ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and fourteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $239.00.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $264.00 to $237.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Moffett Nathanson dropped their price objective on shares of Autodesk to $177.00 in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $270.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Autodesk from $277.00 to $256.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Autodesk from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Ayanna Howard sold 410 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.49, for a total value of $75,640.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $848,654. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Autodesk news, Director Ayanna Howard sold 410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.49, for a total value of $75,640.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $848,654. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.45, for a total transaction of $147,911.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,359,652.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,000 shares of company stock worth $599,653 in the last 90 days. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Autodesk

Autodesk Stock Down 0.8 %

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Autodesk by 346.9% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 219 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Natixis Investment Managers International raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 126.5% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 8,677 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 4,846 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Autodesk by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,564 shares of the software company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $783,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Autodesk in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,152,000. Institutional investors own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Autodesk stock opened at $222.80 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $200.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $204.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $48.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.73, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.49. Autodesk has a 1-year low of $163.20 and a 1-year high of $241.08.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The software company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 108.29% and a net margin of 12.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Autodesk will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

Autodesk declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, November 22nd that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software company to reacquire up to 11.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Autodesk Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, and 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in the automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.