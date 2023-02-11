Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Xcel Brands Stock Up 9.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:XELB opened at $0.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.54 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.78 and its 200-day moving average is $0.94. Xcel Brands has a twelve month low of $0.67 and a twelve month high of $1.99.

Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The textile maker reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02. Xcel Brands had a negative return on equity of 18.33% and a negative net margin of 16.71%. The company had revenue of $4.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Xcel Brands will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xcel Brands

About Xcel Brands

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Potomac Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Xcel Brands by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. now owns 693,629 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $818,000 after buying an additional 111,237 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Xcel Brands by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 360,472 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 95,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Xcel Brands by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,681,740 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,603,000 after buying an additional 435,902 shares during the last quarter. 16.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XCel Brands, Inc is a media and brand management company, which engages in the design, production, marketing, live streaming, wholesale distribution, and direct-to-consumer sales of branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods, and other consumer products and the acquisition of consumer lifestyle brands.

