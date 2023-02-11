Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the textile maker’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:XELB opened at $0.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.54 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.78 and its 200-day moving average is $0.94. Xcel Brands has a twelve month low of $0.67 and a twelve month high of $1.99.
Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The textile maker reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02. Xcel Brands had a negative return on equity of 18.33% and a negative net margin of 16.71%. The company had revenue of $4.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Xcel Brands will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
XCel Brands, Inc is a media and brand management company, which engages in the design, production, marketing, live streaming, wholesale distribution, and direct-to-consumer sales of branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods, and other consumer products and the acquisition of consumer lifestyle brands.
