Jefferies Financial Group Reaffirms Buy Rating for Legal & General Group (LON:LGEN)

Jefferies Financial Group restated their buy rating on shares of Legal & General Group (LON:LGEN – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a GBX 335 ($4.03) target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on LGEN. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Legal & General Group to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from GBX 345 ($4.15) to GBX 290 ($3.49) in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and issued a GBX 397 ($4.77) price target on shares of Legal & General Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Legal & General Group from GBX 285 ($3.43) to GBX 290 ($3.49) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating and issued a GBX 375 ($4.51) price target on shares of Legal & General Group in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 332.29 ($3.99).

Legal & General Group Stock Performance

LON:LGEN opened at GBX 253.60 ($3.05) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 452.13, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of £15.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 745.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 254.96 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 251.27. Legal & General Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 201.40 ($2.42) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 287.90 ($3.46).

Insider Transactions at Legal & General Group

Legal & General Group Company Profile

In related news, insider Laura Wade-Gery purchased 2,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 254 ($3.05) per share, for a total transaction of £6,423.66 ($7,721.67). In other Legal & General Group news, insider John Kingman acquired 644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 255 ($3.07) per share, for a total transaction of £1,642.20 ($1,974.04). Also, insider Laura Wade-Gery acquired 2,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 254 ($3.05) per share, for a total transaction of £6,423.66 ($7,721.67). In the last three months, insiders bought 6,883 shares of company stock valued at $1,752,636.

(Get Rating)

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Legal & General Insurance (LGI).

Featured Stories

