Jefferies Financial Group Reaffirms Buy Rating for Legal & General Group (LON:LGEN)

Jefferies Financial Group restated their buy rating on shares of Legal & General Group (LON:LGEN – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a GBX 335 ($4.03) target price on the financial services provider’s stock.
A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on LGEN. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Legal & General Group to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from GBX 345 ($4.15) to GBX 290 ($3.49) in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and issued a GBX 397 ($4.77) price target on shares of Legal & General Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Legal & General Group from GBX 285 ($3.43) to GBX 290 ($3.49) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating and issued a GBX 375 ($4.51) price target on shares of Legal & General Group in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 332.29 ($3.99).
Legal & General Group Stock Performance
LON:LGEN opened at GBX 253.60 ($3.05) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 452.13, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of £15.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 745.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 254.96 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 251.27. Legal & General Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 201.40 ($2.42) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 287.90 ($3.46).
Legal & General Group Company Profile
Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Legal & General Insurance (LGI).
