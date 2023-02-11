KeyCorp Weighs in on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:ZWS)

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS – Get Rating) – KeyCorp issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 7th. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Zurn Elkay Water Solutions’ current full-year earnings is $0.90 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Zurn Elkay Water Solutions’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.21 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.95 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.10 EPS.

Get Zurn Elkay Water Solutions alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zurn Elkay Water Solutions currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.00.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE ZWS opened at $23.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.44. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions has a 52-week low of $20.10 and a 52-week high of $36.82.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. The firm had revenue of $340.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.77 million. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 21.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.14%.

Institutional Trading of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 3.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 166,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,895,000 after buying an additional 5,067 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 56.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 56,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,996,000 after buying an additional 20,393 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 48.2% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 63,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,236,000 after buying an additional 20,555 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions during the first quarter worth $1,094,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 9.7% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 26,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $934,000 after buying an additional 2,318 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.65% of the company’s stock.

About Zurn Elkay Water Solutions

(Get Rating)

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corp. engages in the design, procurement, manufacture, and sale of water solutions. Its product portfolio includes professional grade water control and safety, water distribution and drainage, finish plumbing, flow systems, and hygienic, environmental, and site works products for public and private spaces.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zurn Elkay Water Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.