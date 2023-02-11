Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) PT Raised to $95.00

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $85.00 to $95.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on ZM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $95.00 to $75.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Wedbush initiated coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a neutral rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Moffett Nathanson cut their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Benchmark dropped their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $118.00 to $102.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $104.00 to $90.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $102.55.

Zoom Video Communications stock opened at $74.21 on Wednesday. Zoom Video Communications has a 12 month low of $63.55 and a 12 month high of $150.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.09. The firm has a market cap of $22.09 billion, a PE ratio of 32.55, a P/E/G ratio of 7.72 and a beta of -0.22.

Zoom Video Communications ( NASDAQ:ZM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 21st. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.05). Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 8.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications will post 1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, President Gregory Tomb sold 3,752 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.85, for a total transaction of $269,581.20. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 27,520 shares in the company, valued at $1,977,312. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 3,224 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.60, for a total value of $253,406.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Gregory Tomb sold 3,752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.85, for a total transaction of $269,581.20. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 27,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,977,312. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,666 shares of company stock valued at $1,962,945 in the last quarter. Insiders own 11.24% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in Zoom Video Communications by 17.4% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 3,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the first quarter valued at $1,652,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 45.5% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 3,434 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 11.3% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the first quarter worth about $263,000. 52.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

