Berenberg Bank Boosts Yellow Cake (LON:YCA) Price Target to GBX 552

Yellow Cake (LON:YCA – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 543 ($6.53) to GBX 552 ($6.64) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Yellow Cake Stock Performance

Shares of LON YCA opened at GBX 409.60 ($4.92) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £749.99 million and a PE ratio of 803.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 387.40 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 395.43. Yellow Cake has a one year low of GBX 293.50 ($3.53) and a one year high of GBX 486.80 ($5.85).

About Yellow Cake

Yellow Cake plc, a specialist company, operates in the uranium sector. It is involved in the purchase and holding of uranium oxide concentrates; and exploitation of other uranium-related opportunities. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Saint Helier, Jersey.

