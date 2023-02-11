Cormark Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII)

TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Cormark dropped their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of TFI International in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 7th. Cormark analyst D. Ocampo now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $7.57 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $7.73. The consensus estimate for TFI International’s current full-year earnings is $7.65 per share.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on TFII. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of TFI International from $105.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of TFI International from C$170.00 to C$175.00 in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of TFI International from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of TFI International from $122.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of TFI International from $109.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.06.

NYSE TFII opened at $124.90 on Thursday. TFI International has a 12 month low of $71.63 and a 12 month high of $126.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $107.15 and a 200-day moving average of $102.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $10.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.60.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.01). TFI International had a return on equity of 30.98% and a net margin of 9.34%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share. TFI International’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of TFI International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of TFI International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of TFI International by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of TFI International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden bought a new stake in TFI International in the 2nd quarter valued at $200,000. Institutional investors own 60.31% of the company’s stock.

TFI International, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics. The Package and Courier segment consists of pickup, transport, and delivery of items across North America.

