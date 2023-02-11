Analysts Issue Forecasts for Energy Fuels Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU)

Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU – Get Rating) (TSE:EFR) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright issued their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Energy Fuels in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 7th. HC Wainwright analyst H. Ihle anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of ($0.16) for the year. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $9.50 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Energy Fuels’ current full-year earnings is ($0.34) per share.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Energy Fuels from C$12.00 to C$11.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.33.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN UUUU opened at $7.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -184.25 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.81. Energy Fuels has a 52-week low of $4.69 and a 52-week high of $11.00.

In other Energy Fuels news, Director Alex G. Morrison purchased 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.03 per share, with a total value of $48,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 150,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $905,458.77. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in Energy Fuels by 2.3% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 68,161 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 1,505 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Fuels by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 51,417 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Fuels by 23.9% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,431 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Fuels by 14.7% in the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 15,355 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Energy Fuels by 9.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 23,930 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 38.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Energy Fuels, Inc is a mining development company, which engages in the exploration and evaluation of uranium and vanadium properties. The firm’s projects include Nichols Ranch, Alta Mesa, and White Mesa Mill. The company was founded by George E. L. Glasier and John David Mason on June 24, 1987 and is headquartered in Lakewood, CO.

