KeyCorp Weighs in on WEC Energy Group, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:WEC)

WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) – Research analysts at KeyCorp raised their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 7th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings of $4.62 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.61. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for WEC Energy Group’s current full-year earnings is $4.60 per share.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 12.24%. WEC Energy Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share.

WEC Energy Group Trading Up 2.6 %

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group to $103.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. TheStreet raised shares of WEC Energy Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $104.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.78.

Shares of NYSE:WEC opened at $93.27 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. WEC Energy Group has a 1 year low of $80.82 and a 1 year high of $108.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $94.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.42 billion, a PE ratio of 20.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.39.

Institutional Trading of WEC Energy Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. City State Bank boosted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 1.5% in the second quarter. City State Bank now owns 6,585 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its stake in WEC Energy Group by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 24,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,325,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 4,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its position in WEC Energy Group by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 3,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 16.2% in the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 810 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other WEC Energy Group news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.59, for a total transaction of $92,710.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,085,986.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WEC Energy Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be given a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 13th. This is a boost from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is presently 65.25%.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

Featured Articles

