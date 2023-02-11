KeyCorp Weighs in on Werner Enterprises, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:WERN)

Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp dropped their FY2023 EPS estimates for Werner Enterprises in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 7th. KeyCorp analyst T. Fowler now expects that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $3.10 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.25. The consensus estimate for Werner Enterprises’ current full-year earnings is $3.29 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Werner Enterprises’ FY2024 earnings at $3.65 EPS.

Get Werner Enterprises alerts:

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The transportation company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.07. Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 17.34%. The company had revenue of $861.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $862.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. Werner Enterprises’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Werner Enterprises Price Performance

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on WERN. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Werner Enterprises from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Werner Enterprises in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.06.

Shares of WERN opened at $46.53 on Thursday. Werner Enterprises has a 1-year low of $35.84 and a 1-year high of $50.31. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 12.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.37.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Werner Enterprises

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Werner Enterprises in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 317.5% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 835 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 882 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 520.3% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 918 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Werner Enterprises during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Werner Enterprises Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is 13.90%.

Werner Enterprises Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Werner Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of logistics services. It operates through the Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments. The Truckload Transportation Services segment consists of one-way truckload and specialized services units such as the medium-to-long haul van fleet which provides a consumer non durable products and commodities in truckload quantities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Werner Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Werner Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.