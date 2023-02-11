FY2023 EPS Estimates for Whirlpool Co. Increased by Analyst (NYSE:WHR)

Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp lifted their FY2023 EPS estimates for Whirlpool in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, February 6th. KeyCorp analyst K. Zener now expects that the company will earn $17.00 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $15.79. The consensus estimate for Whirlpool’s current full-year earnings is $16.58 per share.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on WHR. Bank of America downgraded Whirlpool from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $119.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Whirlpool in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $145.00 to $137.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $108.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Whirlpool from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $144.00.

Shares of WHR stock opened at $141.52 on Thursday. Whirlpool has a fifty-two week low of $124.43 and a fifty-two week high of $210.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a PE ratio of -5.05 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $149.41.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.92 billion. Whirlpool had a positive return on equity of 27.98% and a negative net margin of 7.71%. The company’s revenue was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.14 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Whirlpool in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Tobam bought a new stake in shares of Whirlpool in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of Whirlpool during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Whirlpool during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 119.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

Whirlpool Corp. engages in the manufacturing and marketing of home appliances. Its products include home laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances. The firm’s brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, and Indesit.

