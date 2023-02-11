Tate & Lyle (LON:TATE) Price Target Raised to GBX 810

Tate & Lyle (LON:TATE – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 800 ($9.62) to GBX 810 ($9.74) in a research note published on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Numis Securities restated a buy rating and set a GBX 975 ($11.72) price target on shares of Tate & Lyle in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Barclays cut their price target on Tate & Lyle from GBX 980 ($11.78) to GBX 850 ($10.22) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 940 ($11.30) price objective on shares of Tate & Lyle in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 885 ($10.64).

Tate & Lyle stock opened at GBX 787.20 ($9.46) on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 742.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 734.62. The company has a market cap of £3.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 4,630.59. Tate & Lyle has a 52-week low of GBX 647.80 ($7.79) and a 52-week high of GBX 815 ($9.80). The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.22.

Tate & Lyle PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides ingredients and solutions to the food, beverage, and other industries in the United States, the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food & Beverage Solutions, Sucralose, and Primary Products.

