Desjardins Research Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TDGet Rating) (TSE:TD) – Desjardins upped their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note issued on Monday, February 6th. Desjardins analyst D. Young now anticipates that the bank will earn $6.75 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $6.57. The consensus estimate for Toronto-Dominion Bank’s current full-year earnings is $6.70 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Toronto-Dominion Bank’s FY2024 earnings at $7.28 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on TD. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$95.00 to C$103.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$96.00 to C$98.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$106.00 to C$103.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$103.00 to C$100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Toronto-Dominion Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.00.

TD stock opened at $69.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $126.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.52, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.90. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a fifty-two week low of $57.27 and a fifty-two week high of $86.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $66.17 and a 200-day moving average of $65.34.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TDGet Rating) (TSE:TD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The bank reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.14. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 23.48%. The firm had revenue of $11.69 billion during the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 8,214 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the third quarter worth approximately $234,000. Greenfield Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the second quarter worth approximately $554,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 4.9% in the second quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 29,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,948,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares during the period. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 81.6% in the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 6,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the period. 49.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th were given a $0.7081 dividend. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. This is a boost from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 5th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.66%.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

