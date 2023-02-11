Cormark Comments on Northland Power Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (TSE:NPI)

Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Cormark dropped their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Northland Power in a research report issued on Monday, February 6th. Cormark analyst N. Boychuk now forecasts that the solar energy provider will post earnings per share of $0.92 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.37. The consensus estimate for Northland Power’s current full-year earnings is $1.62 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Northland Power’s FY2024 earnings at $0.95 EPS.

Get Northland Power alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on NPI. CSFB lifted their price objective on Northland Power from C$48.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Northland Power from C$51.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Northland Power from C$49.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Northland Power from C$46.50 to C$46.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Northland Power from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Northland Power has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$48.10.

Northland Power Stock Performance

TSE NPI opened at C$33.40 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$8.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.59, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$37.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$39.95. Northland Power has a 1-year low of C$33.33 and a 1-year high of C$47.13.

Northland Power (TSE:NPI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The solar energy provider reported C$0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.27 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$555.85 million for the quarter.

Northland Power Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 30th. Northland Power’s payout ratio is 43.17%.

Northland Power Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydropower, as well as clean-burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Northland Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northland Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.