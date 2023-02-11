National Bank Financial Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Stingray Digitl (TSE:RAY)

Stingray Digitl (TSE:RAY – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial raised their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Stingray Digitl in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 7th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.77 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.75. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Stingray Digitl’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.19 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.89 EPS.
Stingray Digitl Stock Performance
Stingray Digitl (TSE:RAY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.20 by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$77.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$77.40 million.
Stingray Digitl Dividend Announcement
