FY2023 EPS Estimates for Laurentian Bank of Canada Cut by Analyst (TSE:LB)

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Desjardins lowered their FY2023 earnings estimates for Laurentian Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 6th. Desjardins analyst D. Young now anticipates that the company will earn $4.80 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $5.10. The consensus estimate for Laurentian Bank of Canada’s current full-year earnings is $5.24 per share.
Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, December 9th. The company reported C$1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.21 by C$0.10. The firm had revenue of C$257.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$267.30 million.
Laurentian Bank of Canada Stock Performance
TSE LB opened at C$35.35 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$33.90 and a 200-day moving average of C$34.31. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.53 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.40. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a 52 week low of C$28.23 and a 52 week high of C$44.58.
Laurentian Bank of Canada Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is an increase from Laurentian Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.21%. Laurentian Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is presently 137.98%.
Laurentian Bank of Canada Company Profile
Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to personal, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Capital Markets. The Personal Banking segment offers financial services, such as financial advisory services to financial intermediaries; and operates digital direct-to-customer platform to retail clients.
