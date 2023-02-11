Coveo Solutions Inc. to Post FY2023 Earnings of ($0.24) Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (TSE:CVO)

Coveo Solutions Inc. (TSE:CVO – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial lifted their FY2023 EPS estimates for Coveo Solutions in a note issued to investors on Monday, February 6th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Tse now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.24) for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.28). The consensus estimate for Coveo Solutions’ current full-year earnings is ($0.21) per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Coveo Solutions’ FY2024 earnings at ($0.15) EPS.

A number of other research firms have also commented on CVO. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Coveo Solutions from C$6.50 to C$10.00 in a research report on Tuesday. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Coveo Solutions from C$13.00 to C$11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Coveo Solutions from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Coveo Solutions from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Coveo Solutions from C$11.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Coveo Solutions has a 52-week low of C$4.81 and a 52-week high of C$11.70. The company has a market capitalization of C$842.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.05, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$8.23 and a 200 day moving average price of C$6.59.

Coveo Solutions Inc provides applied artificial intelligence (AI) solutions. Its cloud-native, multi-tenant software as a service (SaaS) platform is the intelligence layer that injects search, recommendations, and personalization solutions into digital experiences to provide connected relevance for various-use cases across commerce, service, website, and workplace applications.

