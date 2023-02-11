Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Siemens Healthineers AG’s FY2023 Earnings (OTCMKTS:SMMNY)

Siemens Healthineers AG (OTCMKTS:SMMNY – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2023 EPS estimates for Siemens Healthineers in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Vane-Tempest now expects that the company will earn $1.07 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.15. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Siemens Healthineers’ FY2024 earnings at $1.17 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.35 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.47 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Siemens Healthineers from €63.10 ($67.85) to €62.10 ($66.77) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Siemens Healthineers to €58.00 ($62.37) in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Siemens Healthineers from €54.00 ($58.06) to €58.00 ($62.37) in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.82.

Siemens Healthineers Trading Down 2.1 %

Siemens Healthineers Announces Dividend

Shares of SMMNY opened at $27.64 on Thursday. Siemens Healthineers has a fifty-two week low of $19.44 and a fifty-two week high of $32.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.79.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.3201 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a yield of 1.22%.

About Siemens Healthineers

Siemens Healthineers AG operates as a holding company. The company intends to operate the digital services business. It operates through the following business segments: Imaging, Diagnotics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers diagnostic imaging products and a broad portfolio of advanced imaging and ultrasound systems and solutions.

