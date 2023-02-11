Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Rentokil Initial plc (NYSE:RTO)

Rentokil Initial plc (NYSE:RTO – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2023 EPS estimates for Rentokil Initial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Wells now expects that the company will earn $1.45 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.42. The consensus estimate for Rentokil Initial’s current full-year earnings is $1.21 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Rentokil Initial’s FY2024 earnings at $1.67 EPS.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Rentokil Initial in a report on Friday, October 21st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

Rentokil Initial Stock Down 1.1 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rentokil Initial

Shares of RTO opened at $30.09 on Thursday. Rentokil Initial has a 12 month low of $24.85 and a 12 month high of $35.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.29.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Rentokil Initial during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in Rentokil Initial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in Rentokil Initial during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in Rentokil Initial during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Clayton Dubilier & Rice LLC bought a new stake in Rentokil Initial during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. 0.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Rentokil Initial

Get Rating

Rentokil Initial Plc engages in the provision of business support services. Its products and services protect people from the pest-borne disease and the risks of poor hygiene. It operates through the following geographical segments: France, Benelux, Germany, Southern Europe, and Latin America. The firm focuses on route-based services, predominately in pest control and hygiene as well as other smaller services including plants, medical, property care.

Featured Stories

