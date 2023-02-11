Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Rentokil Initial plc (NYSE:RTO)

Rentokil Initial plc (NYSE:RTO – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2023 EPS estimates for Rentokil Initial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Wells now expects that the company will earn $1.45 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.42. The consensus estimate for Rentokil Initial’s current full-year earnings is $1.21 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Rentokil Initial’s FY2024 earnings at $1.67 EPS.
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Rentokil Initial in a report on Friday, October 21st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Rentokil Initial during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in Rentokil Initial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in Rentokil Initial during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in Rentokil Initial during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Clayton Dubilier & Rice LLC bought a new stake in Rentokil Initial during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. 0.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Rentokil Initial Plc engages in the provision of business support services. Its products and services protect people from the pest-borne disease and the risks of poor hygiene. It operates through the following geographical segments: France, Benelux, Germany, Southern Europe, and Latin America. The firm focuses on route-based services, predominately in pest control and hygiene as well as other smaller services including plants, medical, property care.
