Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK) Forecasted to Post FY2023 Earnings of ($0.32) Per Share

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Outlook Therapeutics in a report issued on Monday, February 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst K. Kluska expects that the company will earn ($0.32) per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Outlook Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.26) per share.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on OTLK. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Outlook Therapeutics from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Outlook Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.75.

Outlook Therapeutics Trading Down 2.3 %

Insider Buying and Selling at Outlook Therapeutics

Shares of Outlook Therapeutics stock opened at $1.25 on Thursday. Outlook Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.68 and a 12-month high of $2.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $320.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.13.

In other news, insider Jeff Evanson sold 103,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.22, for a total value of $125,971.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,012,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,235,829.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Outlook Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vista Finance LLC increased its position in shares of Outlook Therapeutics by 3.7% during the second quarter. Vista Finance LLC now owns 1,020,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 36,725 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in shares of Outlook Therapeutics by 48.4% in the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 153,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Outlook Therapeutics by 98.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 101,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 50,500 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Outlook Therapeutics by 19.5% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 56,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 9,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Outlook Therapeutics by 55.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 53,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 18,989 shares in the last quarter. 10.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Outlook Therapeutics

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of ONS-5010/LYTENAVA. Its pipeline includes unmet patient needs, repackaged IV bevacizumab, and anti-VEGF. The company was founded by Pankaj Mohan on January 5, 2010 and is headquartered in Iselin, NJ.

