Wedbush Weighs in on Nintendo Co., Ltd.’s FY2023 Earnings (OTCMKTS:NTDOY)

Nintendo Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NTDOY – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Wedbush cut their FY2023 earnings estimates for Nintendo in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 7th. Wedbush analyst N. Mckay now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.62 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.71. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Nintendo’s current full-year earnings is $0.62 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Nintendo’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.13 EPS and Q1 2025 earnings at $0.13 EPS.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Nintendo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nintendo has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Shares of NTDOY stock opened at $10.07 on Thursday. Nintendo has a fifty-two week low of $9.76 and a fifty-two week high of $13.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 0.43.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nintendo in the 3rd quarter valued at $210,000. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc increased its stake in Nintendo by 222.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 14,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,000 after buying an additional 9,994 shares during the period. Gagnon Securities LLC increased its stake in Nintendo by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 16,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Nintendo by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 17,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN increased its stake in Nintendo by 608.4% in the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 31,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 27,428 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Nintendo Co, Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of home entertainment products. Its entertainment products include portable and console game machines and software, trump cards and Karuta (Japanese-style playing cards), multinational consumer electronics, home console hardware such as Nintendo Wii, Nintendo DS, Nintendo 3DS, as well as software for handheld and home console gaming machines.

