FY2023 Earnings Estimate for NextEra Energy, Inc. Issued By KeyCorp (NYSE:NEE)

NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) – KeyCorp decreased their FY2023 earnings estimates for NextEra Energy in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 7th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now anticipates that the utilities provider will earn $3.08 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.12. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for NextEra Energy’s current full-year earnings is $3.12 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for NextEra Energy’s FY2024 earnings at $3.32 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.59 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.91 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $101.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Bank of America downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $94.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.92.

Shares of NEE stock opened at $74.74 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $81.98 and a 200-day moving average of $82.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. NextEra Energy has a 12-month low of $67.22 and a 12-month high of $91.35. The company has a market capitalization of $148.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.44.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 19.79% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The company had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NextEra Energy news, Director James Lawrence Camaren purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $73.50 per share, with a total value of $147,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 147,930 shares in the company, valued at $10,872,855. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director James Lawrence Camaren bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $73.50 per share, for a total transaction of $147,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 147,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,872,855. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Miguel Arechabala sold 12,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.89, for a total transaction of $1,071,735.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,122,341.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 5,672 shares of company stock valued at $421,913 and have sold 43,709 shares valued at $3,734,841. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NextEra Energy

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NEE. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 70.8% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 76.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL and NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

