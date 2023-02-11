Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Lockheed Martin Co.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:LMT)

Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research dropped their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, February 6th. Zacks Research analyst A. Dutta now anticipates that the aerospace company will earn $26.75 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $26.89. The consensus estimate for Lockheed Martin’s current full-year earnings is $26.99 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Lockheed Martin’s Q4 2023 earnings at $7.62 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $6.81 EPS and Q2 2024 earnings at $6.36 EPS.
Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $7.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.41 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $18.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.25 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 68.01% and a net margin of 8.69%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.47 earnings per share.
Lockheed Martin Stock Up 2.3 %
Shares of LMT opened at $480.83 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $122.76 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $470.26 and a 200 day moving average of $449.26. Lockheed Martin has a 52-week low of $373.67 and a 52-week high of $498.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lockheed Martin
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 590.9% during the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 76 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.18% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at Lockheed Martin
In related news, Director John Donovan bought 556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $451.20 per share, for a total transaction of $250,867.20. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,324 shares in the company, valued at $1,048,588.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 55.27%.
Lockheed Martin Company Profile
Lockheed Martin Corp. is a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Lockheed Martin (LMT)
- Will Snowflake Have Tough Sledding, Trying To Keep Rally Alive?
- The Bottom Is In For Cloudflare Stock
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Microsoft-Activision Blizzard Merger: Navigating Risk and Reward
- Wall Street Says These 3 Stocks Will Grow Earnings In 2023
Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.