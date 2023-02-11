Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Lockheed Martin Co.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:LMT)

Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research dropped their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, February 6th. Zacks Research analyst A. Dutta now anticipates that the aerospace company will earn $26.75 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $26.89. The consensus estimate for Lockheed Martin’s current full-year earnings is $26.99 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Lockheed Martin’s Q4 2023 earnings at $7.62 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $6.81 EPS and Q2 2024 earnings at $6.36 EPS.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $7.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.41 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $18.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.25 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 68.01% and a net margin of 8.69%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.47 earnings per share.

Lockheed Martin Stock Up 2.3 %

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on LMT. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Lockheed Martin from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $427.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $542.00 to $532.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Lockheed Martin from $420.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Susquehanna raised their price target on Lockheed Martin from $510.00 to $512.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on Lockheed Martin from $539.00 to $510.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $488.87.

Shares of LMT opened at $480.83 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $122.76 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $470.26 and a 200 day moving average of $449.26. Lockheed Martin has a 52-week low of $373.67 and a 52-week high of $498.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lockheed Martin

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 590.9% during the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 76 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lockheed Martin

In related news, Director John Donovan bought 556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $451.20 per share, for a total transaction of $250,867.20. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,324 shares in the company, valued at $1,048,588.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 55.27%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corp. is a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.