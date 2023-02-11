IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. to Post FY2023 Earnings of $9.47 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NASDAQ:IDXX)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) – William Blair cut their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report issued on Monday, February 6th. William Blair analyst R. Daniels now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $9.47 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $9.81. The consensus estimate for IDEXX Laboratories’ current full-year earnings is $9.55 per share.

IDXX has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com raised IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $582.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Atlantic Securities upped their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $470.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet raised IDEXX Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $573.00 to $543.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $514.75.

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IDXX opened at $485.73 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50-day moving average is $449.54 and its 200-day moving average is $398.12. IDEXX Laboratories has a 1 year low of $317.06 and a 1 year high of $560.92.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $828.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $820.91 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 124.51% and a net margin of 20.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.89 EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IDEXX Laboratories

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 740,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,224,000 after purchasing an additional 41,288 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,072,000 after buying an additional 1,781 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 22,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,216,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at about $240,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 168,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,697,000 after buying an additional 25,970 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at IDEXX Laboratories

In other news, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $434.47, for a total value of $4,561,935.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,762,648.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $434.47, for a total value of $4,561,935.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,805 shares in the company, valued at $30,762,648.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director M Anne Szostak sold 740 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $428.55, for a total value of $317,127.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $539,973. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,286 shares of company stock valued at $7,481,338. Company insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: Companion Animal Group (CAG), Water, Livestock, Poultry and Dairy (LPD), and Other.

