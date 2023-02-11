CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $21.82 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX – Get Rating) – B. Riley decreased their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of CONSOL Energy in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 8th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now forecasts that the company will earn $21.82 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $22.00. The consensus estimate for CONSOL Energy’s current full-year earnings is $21.82 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for CONSOL Energy’s FY2025 earnings at $12.12 EPS.

Separately, Benchmark raised their price objective on CONSOL Energy from $72.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

CEIX opened at $56.77 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.54. CONSOL Energy has a 1-year low of $27.48 and a 1-year high of $79.17.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This is an increase from CONSOL Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. CONSOL Energy’s payout ratio is presently 33.72%.

In other news, CEO James A. Brock sold 12,500 shares of CONSOL Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total transaction of $941,625.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 476,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,919,905.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO James A. Brock sold 12,500 shares of CONSOL Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total transaction of $941,625.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 476,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,919,905.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO James A. Brock sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.20, for a total value of $39,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 473,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,990,164. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CEIX. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CONSOL Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in CONSOL Energy by 445.4% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 529 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in CONSOL Energy by 123.3% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in CONSOL Energy in the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in CONSOL Energy in the second quarter worth $44,000. 84.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CONSOL Energy Inc engages in the production of bituminous coal. It focuses on the extraction and preparation of coal in the Appalachian basin. The firm operates through the following segments: PAMC and CONSOL Marine Terminal. The PAMC segment includes mining, preparation and marketing of thermal coal.

