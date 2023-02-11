FY2023 EPS Estimates for Foxtons Group plc Cut by Analyst (OTCMKTS:FXTGY)

Foxtons Group plc (OTCMKTS:FXTGY – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Edison Inv. Res decreased their FY2023 earnings estimates for Foxtons Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 7th. Edison Inv. Res analyst A. Murphy now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.05 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.06. The consensus estimate for Foxtons Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.06 per share.
Separately, Peel Hunt lowered shares of Foxtons Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th.
Foxtons Group plc, an estate agency, provides services to the residential property market in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Lettings, Sales, and Mortgage Broking. The Lettings segment engages in letting and managing residential properties. The Sales segment sells residential properties.
Receive News & Ratings for Foxtons Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foxtons Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.