FY2023 EPS Estimates for Foxtons Group plc Cut by Analyst (OTCMKTS:FXTGY)

Foxtons Group plc (OTCMKTS:FXTGY – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Edison Inv. Res decreased their FY2023 earnings estimates for Foxtons Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 7th. Edison Inv. Res analyst A. Murphy now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.05 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.06. The consensus estimate for Foxtons Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.06 per share.

Separately, Peel Hunt lowered shares of Foxtons Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th.

Foxtons Group stock opened at $0.59 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.62. Foxtons Group has a twelve month low of $0.59 and a twelve month high of $0.59.

Foxtons Group plc, an estate agency, provides services to the residential property market in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Lettings, Sales, and Mortgage Broking. The Lettings segment engages in letting and managing residential properties. The Sales segment sells residential properties.

