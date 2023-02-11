Aura Biosciences, Inc. Expected to Post FY2023 Earnings of ($2.53) Per Share (NASDAQ:AURA)

Aura Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AURA – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink increased their FY2023 earnings estimates for Aura Biosciences in a report released on Tuesday, February 7th. SVB Leerink analyst A. Berens now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.53) for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($2.56). The consensus estimate for Aura Biosciences’ current full-year earnings is ($2.02) per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Aura Biosciences’ FY2024 earnings at ($3.88) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($3.97) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($2.80) EPS.

Aura Biosciences (NASDAQ:AURA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.01).

Separately, JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Aura Biosciences from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th.

NASDAQ AURA opened at $10.74 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.20. Aura Biosciences has a 12-month low of $9.43 and a 12-month high of $24.83.

In other Aura Biosciences news, Director David Michael Johnson bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.37 per share, for a total transaction of $123,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,550. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, major shareholder Matrix Capital Management Comp acquired 1,250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.00 per share, for a total transaction of $15,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,362,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,354,440. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David Michael Johnson bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.37 per share, with a total value of $123,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $185,550. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 1,264,396 shares of company stock worth $15,166,660 over the last three months. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Aura Biosciences by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 228,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,030,000 after acquiring an additional 2,375 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Aura Biosciences by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 3,557 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Aura Biosciences by 53.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 4,131 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aura Biosciences by 208.3% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 5,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in shares of Aura Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.63% of the company’s stock.

Aura Biosciences, Inc operates as a biotechnology company that develops therapies to treat cancer. The company develops virus-like drug conjugates (VDC) technology platform for the treat tumors of high unmet need in ocular and urologic oncology. It develops AU-011, a VDC candidate for the treatment of primary choroidal melanoma.

