Zacks Research Comments on DaVita Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:DVA)

DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research reduced their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for DaVita in a note issued to investors on Monday, February 6th. Zacks Research analyst D. Dey now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $6.12 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $6.13. The consensus estimate for DaVita’s current full-year earnings is $6.32 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for DaVita’s FY2024 earnings at $7.33 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on DVA. Barclays lowered their price objective on DaVita from $103.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut DaVita from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $97.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com raised DaVita from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. UBS Group cut DaVita from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $117.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, TheStreet cut DaVita from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, DaVita has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.17.

DaVita Price Performance

Institutional Trading of DaVita

NYSE DVA opened at $83.08 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion, a PE ratio of 12.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.63, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $77.75 and its 200 day moving average is $81.96. DaVita has a fifty-two week low of $65.28 and a fifty-two week high of $124.81.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DVA. Sentry Investment Management LLC grew its position in DaVita by 63.4% during the 4th quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in DaVita by 1,388.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in DaVita during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of DaVita by 88.6% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of DaVita during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

About DaVita

DaVita, Inc engages in the provision of medical care services. It operates through the following two segments: US Dialysis and Related Lab Services, and Other-Ancillary Services and Strategic Initiatives. The US Dialysis and Related Lab Services segment offers kidney dialysis services in the United States for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure.

