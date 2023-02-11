Globe Life Inc. to Post FY2023 Earnings of $10.30 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:GL)

Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2023 earnings estimates for Globe Life in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Bergman now expects that the company will earn $10.30 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $9.30. The consensus estimate for Globe Life’s current full-year earnings is $10.37 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Globe Life’s FY2024 earnings at $11.10 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $11.95 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $13.00 EPS.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Globe Life had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 14.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.70 earnings per share.

Globe Life Price Performance

GL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Globe Life from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Globe Life from $115.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Globe Life from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Globe Life from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Globe Life from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.00.

Shares of NYSE:GL opened at $121.53 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.82 billion, a PE ratio of 16.27 and a beta of 0.82. Globe Life has a twelve month low of $87.87 and a twelve month high of $123.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $119.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.95.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Globe Life during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Globe Life during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Globe Life by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Globe Life by 216.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Globe Life during the 3rd quarter valued at $84,000. 81.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Globe Life news, CEO Larry M. Hutchison sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.98, for a total value of $1,235,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 730,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,256,960.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider John Henry Rogers, Jr. sold 11,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.07, for a total transaction of $1,311,591.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Larry M. Hutchison sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.98, for a total value of $1,235,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 730,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,256,960.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 61,373 shares of company stock valued at $6,991,741. 4.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Globe Life Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th were given a $0.2075 dividend. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 5th. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.11%.

About Globe Life

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

Featured Articles

